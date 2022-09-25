Ruhaan Alva selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials

Indian F1 hopeful Ruhaan Alva has been selected to participate in the 2022 Ferrari Driver Academy selection that will be held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia from September 26 to September 28. He is the only Indian in the list of participants spread out across 24 nations. He will also participate in FIA World Motorsport Games in Paul Ricard, France and British F4 races later this year.

Commenting on the upcoming selection, Ruhaan said, “I am really excited to have been selected for the Ferrari Driver academy selection programme. It will be a very challenging three days in Malaysia, But I will give it my best shot.” Ruhaan is a multiple-time karting champion becoming the youngest Indian vice-champion and at the age of 11 became the youngest Italian karting vice-champion. He currently races for MSport.

“We are very grateful to Motorsport Australia and Escuderia Telmex for organising the events in Sepang and Puebla. The network of scouting partners we have established, including ACI Sport and Tony Kart has already produced two Academy students, James Wharton and Rafael Camara, very young guys who have come a very long way thanks purely to their great talent,” said Marco Matassa, Head of Ferrari Driver Academy.”

“The events in Malaysia and Mexico will help us in our mission to make motorsport ever more accessible and inclusive and has allowed us to increase our ability to choose the most deserving youngsters. I wish all the candidates taking part in these two events the best of luck and I look forward to meeting the best of them in Maranello at the FDA Scouting World Finals in less than a month’s time,” he added.