CarWale

    Skoda Kushaq spotted testing; CNG variant in the works?

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    139 Views
    Skoda Kushaq spotted testing; CNG variant in the works?

    - Likely to be based on a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine

    - Could be introduced with manual and automatic unit

    Skoda India's revival began with the introduction of MQB-platform-based vehicles, the Kushaq and Slavia. These cars have contributed significantly to the brand's sales, with Skoda India selling 4,433 units last month. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Now, Skoda Kushaq was recently spotted on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway with emission testing equipment attached to its rear, implying that this test mule was being evaluated for fuel or powertrain-related tests. In fact, a CNG-powered Skoda is not new to the Indian market, as a Skoda Rapid was previously spotted at a CNG fuel station for refilling.

    Engine Shot

    The Skoda Kushaq is currently powered by two engines: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine. The former generates 113bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter has an output of 148bhp and 250Nm. There are three transmission options available: a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    If the Skoda Kushaq gets a CNG variant, it will be the first turbocharged petrol engine to be combined with a company-fitted CNG kit. It's unclear whether the brand will stick with a manual transmission or offer a CNG variant with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. 

    Meanwhile, Toyota has beaten all other brands in the race of introducing CNG-powered SUVs in the Indian market with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. However, other brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Kia are also planning to introduce CNG in their SUV line-up.

    Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 BMW M340i launched in India; starts at Rs 69.20 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5163 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5163 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq spotted testing; CNG variant in the works?