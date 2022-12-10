Skoda Kushaq spotted testing; CNG variant in the works?

- Likely to be based on a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine

- Could be introduced with manual and automatic unit

Skoda India's revival began with the introduction of MQB-platform-based vehicles, the Kushaq and Slavia. These cars have contributed significantly to the brand's sales, with Skoda India selling 4,433 units last month.

Now, Skoda Kushaq was recently spotted on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway with emission testing equipment attached to its rear, implying that this test mule was being evaluated for fuel or powertrain-related tests. In fact, a CNG-powered Skoda is not new to the Indian market, as a Skoda Rapid was previously spotted at a CNG fuel station for refilling.

The Skoda Kushaq is currently powered by two engines: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine. The former generates 113bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter has an output of 148bhp and 250Nm. There are three transmission options available: a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG.

If the Skoda Kushaq gets a CNG variant, it will be the first turbocharged petrol engine to be combined with a company-fitted CNG kit. It's unclear whether the brand will stick with a manual transmission or offer a CNG variant with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Meanwhile, Toyota has beaten all other brands in the race of introducing CNG-powered SUVs in the Indian market with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. However, other brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Kia are also planning to introduce CNG in their SUV line-up.

