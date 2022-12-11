CarWale

    Toyota Grand Highlander teased as new three-row SUV

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Toyota Grand Highlander teased as new three-row SUV

    -        Expected to debut in February 2023 at Chicago Motor Show

    -         To be positioned between Highlander and Sequoia

    Toyota is expanding its SUV line-up in the American markets with an all-new three-row SUV. The Japanese giant filed for a trademark last year and now the first official teaser is out. To be revealed at the Chicago Motor Show in February next year, the new model will carry the name – Grand Highlander. 

    With the Highlander already being a three-row SUV in the line-up since 2001, the Grand Highlander will be ‘sophisticated, spacious and powerful', says Toyota. It is most likely to offer three-row seating and will be positioned between the standard Highlander and the bigger Sequoia. Toyota is positioning the Grand Highlander as the ‘family-sized road-trip vehicle’.

    With a ‘Hybrid Max’ moniker visible in the teaser, the Grand Highlander will make use of the newest 2.4-litre turbo-charged four-cylinder hybrid paired with two electric motors. In the Crown flagship offering, this powertrain has an output of 340bhp and is available with a six-speed automatic. We also expect a Lexus equivalent of the Grand Highlander a few months down the line. 

    More details of the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander are expected closer to its American debut.

