Toyota Grand Highlander teased as new three-row SUV

- Expected to debut in February 2023 at Chicago Motor Show

- To be positioned between Highlander and Sequoia

Toyota is expanding its SUV line-up in the American markets with an all-new three-row SUV. The Japanese giant filed for a trademark last year and now the first official teaser is out. To be revealed at the Chicago Motor Show in February next year, the new model will carry the name – Grand Highlander.

With the Highlander already being a three-row SUV in the line-up since 2001, the Grand Highlander will be ‘sophisticated, spacious and powerful', says Toyota. It is most likely to offer three-row seating and will be positioned between the standard Highlander and the bigger Sequoia. Toyota is positioning the Grand Highlander as the ‘family-sized road-trip vehicle’.

With a ‘Hybrid Max’ moniker visible in the teaser, the Grand Highlander will make use of the newest 2.4-litre turbo-charged four-cylinder hybrid paired with two electric motors. In the Crown flagship offering, this powertrain has an output of 340bhp and is available with a six-speed automatic. We also expect a Lexus equivalent of the Grand Highlander a few months down the line.

More details of the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander are expected closer to its American debut.