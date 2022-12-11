CarWale

    Rolls-Royce Cullinan showcases two bespoke collections at Art Basel

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Rolls-Royce Cullinan showcases two bespoke collections at Art Basel

    -         Two collections are – Re Belle and Fu-Shion.

    -         New funky colours on the SUV

    Rolls-Royce has made an appearance at the Art Basel festival in Miami, Florida with special editions of the Cullinan. With two fashion-inspired Prêt-À-Porter collections, the Cullinan can be had either in the bold Re-Belle which is inspired by colour block or the a Fu‑Shion which is a combination of function and fashion. 

    Rolls-Royce Right Rear Three Quarter

    Offering the bespoke possibilities for the Cullinan, the designers have created eight different personalities with two interior themes. For the Fu-Shion, the colour options include Mandarin or Forge Yellow while the Re-Belle offers Lime Green or Peony Pink theme. Each interior style can be paired with one of two selected exterior looks. 

    Rolls-Royce Right Front Three Quarter

    The Re-Belle is offered in Lime Green, Gunmetal, Wildberry or Arctic White exterior colours, available depending on the selected interior. The fascia on the Re-Belle version has handwoven stainless-steel fabric with a delicate thread of diameter as fine as 0.45mm. RR says, ‘this design creates an intricate texture, which catches the light beautifully as the vehicle is in motion.’ 

    Rolls-Royce Right Rear Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, on the Fu-Shion theme, you get four exterior colour options – Military Green, Burnout grey, Forge Yellow or Tempest Grey. For it, the designers have taken inspiration from streetwear fashion and uses prêt‑à-porter elements from the Spring 23 collection. This new Cullinan – Inspired by Fashion line-up also get a special Starlight Tailgate which extends the celestial ambience of the Starlight Headliner onto the opened tailgate. This feature is bespoke and takes 22 hours to manufacture as it uses 192 illuminated stars incorporated into the perforated leather.

    Rolls-Royce Right Front Three Quarter

    Moreover, this bespoke Cullinan line-up also gets matching luggage sets complementing the four interior themes. The collection comprises - the 24hr weekender, 48hr weekender, holdall, tote bag and organiser pouch, offered individually or as a five-piece set.

