CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a new variant; prices start at Rs 30.68 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    473 Views
    Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a new variant; prices start at Rs 30.68 lakh

    - Prices of the Mahindra Alturas G4  have been reduced due to the removal of the 4WD feature

    - The new 2WD High variant, as the name suggests, is an RWD version

    Mahindra has introduced a new variant in the Alturas G4 line-up, with prices starting at Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant, called 2WD High, is likely to replace the previously available 4WD variant, which was the sole trim on offer.

    Compared to the outgoing 4WD variant, the Mahindra Alturas G4 2WD High variant loses out only on the four-wheel-drive system. This change has also resulted in a price reduction of Rs 1.20 lakh. The 4WD variant of the SUV was priced at Rs 31.88 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the 2WD variant which commands a price tag of Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

    In terms of features, the Mahindra Alturas g4 2WD High variant receives HID headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lights with cornering function, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, tinted glass, ventilated seats, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, nine airbags, TPMS, electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, cruise control, and an electric sunroof.

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Alturas G4 2WD High variant is available with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that delivers 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. This motor is exclusively paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

    Also read:

    Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked by up to Rs 36,814

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic First Drive Review

    Mahindra XUV300 with new logo arrives at local dealerships in India

    Mahindra Alturas G4 Image
    Mahindra Alturas G4
    ₹ 31.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Punch Camo Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.85 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Alturas G4 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5747 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Sep 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stSEP
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Alturas G4 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 38.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 39.99 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 38.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 38.60 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 40.08 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 35.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 38.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 37.20 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 36.53 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5747 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a new variant; prices start at Rs 30.68 lakh