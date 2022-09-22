Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a new variant; prices start at Rs 30.68 lakh

- Prices of the Mahindra Alturas G4 have been reduced due to the removal of the 4WD feature

- The new 2WD High variant, as the name suggests, is an RWD version

Mahindra has introduced a new variant in the Alturas G4 line-up, with prices starting at Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant, called 2WD High, is likely to replace the previously available 4WD variant, which was the sole trim on offer.

Compared to the outgoing 4WD variant, the Mahindra Alturas G4 2WD High variant loses out only on the four-wheel-drive system. This change has also resulted in a price reduction of Rs 1.20 lakh. The 4WD variant of the SUV was priced at Rs 31.88 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the 2WD variant which commands a price tag of Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of features, the Mahindra Alturas g4 2WD High variant receives HID headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lights with cornering function, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, tinted glass, ventilated seats, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, nine airbags, TPMS, electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, cruise control, and an electric sunroof.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Alturas G4 2WD High variant is available with the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that delivers 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. This motor is exclusively paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

