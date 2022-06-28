BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition — Now in pictures

BMW is celebrating 50 years of its M Performance division. And to commemorate this occasion, the manufacturer recently launched the M340i '50 Jahre Edition' in India. This special edition is based on the M340i xDrive and is also the quickest BMW to be built in the country. No, it's not a full-blown M Performance car, but again, brings so much more than the standard 3 Series on sale.

This picture gallery highlights the cosmetic changes on the sedan that is adorned with the BMW M visual package. The grille and mirrors come in high gloss black with an optional rear spoiler.

Customers have the option of choosing between a Motorsport pack and a Carbon pack. The latter adds the aforementioned equipment along with side sill extensions in a carbon fibre finish.

BMW has picked two exclusive exterior paint options from the brand's Individual catalogue. It's either the Dravid Grey colour or Tanzanite Blue exterior shade that one can choose from.

Inside, there's a black and blue upholstery with a piano black trim and some Alcantara inserts. Other equipment includes an optional M steering wheel and carbon fibre finishes.

This M340i 50 Jahre M Edition is powered by a 382bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an xDrive system. Not to mention, it helps the car to catapult 0-100kmph in just 4.4 seconds!