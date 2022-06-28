CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio N accessories detailed

    Ninad Ambre

    - Styling equipment to boost exterior appearance

    - Interior package to enhance cabin feel

    - Many add-ons to add to the convenience and practicality

    Mahindra and Mahindra recently launched the new-gen Scorpio for the Indian market. The carmaker is officially offering various personalisation options too for the new SUV.

    Customers can opt for different Mahindra Genuine accessories, which can be bought as a package or individually from an authorised dealer. Apart from a chrome kit, the exterior package includes front bumper add-ons, fender mirrors, bug deflector, mud flap sets, etc. The carmaker is also offering roof carriers and rain visors. There's also an interior comfort kit with different upholstery in addition to the various seat covers, designer floor mats, and door sills. 

    And that's not all, various add-ons can also be had for infotainment, convenience, safety, and care. Then there are many car cover options and other accessories which are mentioned on Mahindra's official website. Detailed information about their availability and prices will be provided by the dealer. It's good to see Mahindra providing so many personalisation options for Scorpio N buyers to help them give their vehicle a unique styling.

