    Mahindra Scorpio-N launched: Top new feature highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Introduced in five variants and seven colour options 

    - Available in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options

    Post much wait, Mahindra has launched the Scorpio-N in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The introductory prices are applicable only on the first 25,000 bookings. Currently, the company has only announced the prices for the manual transmission variant options, while the prices for automatic variants and 4x4 options will be announced on 21 July. 

    The new Scorpio-N is based on the new third-generation body-on-frame platform. Further, the SUV is available in five variants and seven colour options. Read below to learn more about the new feature highlights in the Scorpio-N. 

    New features

    - Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 

    - AdrenoX intelligence that combines over 70 apps 

    - what3words integrated with Alexa voice command 

    - 3D immersive Sony sound system (12 speakers with dual-channel sub-woofer)

    - Push-button start

    - Auto headlamp and wiper 

    - Sunroof with anti-pinch function

    - Cruise control 

    - Seven-inch driver information display 

    - Six-way power adjustable driver seat 

    As for safety, the Scorpio-N offers the following set of features –

    - Driver drowsiness detection 

    - Front and rear camera 

    - Front Park Assist sensors 

    - Side and curtain airbags in addition to the standard dual front airbags

    - ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, and ventilated disc brakes for all four wheels is standard

    - E-call and SOS switch for additional protection

    - Automatic variants will offer hill descent control and hill hold control 

    The bookings for the newly launched Scorpio-N will commence on 30 July from 11 am onwards and interested customers can book the vehicle at Mahindra dealerships or on the official website. The new model will be available for test drives in a phased manner, starting 5 July in 30 cities and the rest of the country by 15 July.

     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio N accessories detailed

