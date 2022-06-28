New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to be launched soon – Details so far

- To be launched in India on 30 June

- Expected to be offered in four variant options – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is due for India launch on 30 June. The Indian automaker recently commenced bookings for the updated model in the country and had accumulated 4,500 bookings on the first day itself. Based on a leaked document, the 2022 Maruti Brezza will be available in four variant options – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Ahead of its official launch, in the week gone by, we have learned about some new features which are likely to be offered in the upcoming model. Read below to learn more about what to expect in the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Exterior

In terms of dimensions, the new Brezza will measure 3,995mm in length, 1,790mm in width, and 1,685mm in height. The wheelbase of the model stands at 2,500mm. The updated Brezza will get a revised fascia which will feature a new grille flanked by LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs. Further, the redesigned front bumper gets new foglamp housings and a silver skid plate to highlight the SUV's character.

Although the sides profile does not appear to be too different from the outgoing model, it will get redesigned alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, and wider cladding for freshness. The rear section is highlighted by redesigned LED taillights and ‘Brezza’ lettering across the boot lid. Moreover, the rear bumper also gets a silver skid plate to complement the overall SUV style.

Interior

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is likely to get a revised upholstery with a black and brown theme to regenerate interest among potential buyers. This time around, the compact SUV will offer an electric sunroof for the first time in addition to features like a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit.

For entertainment and convenience, the vehicle will offer an ARKAMYS music system, cooled glovebox, new flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, ambient lighting, new controls for the HVAC system, a 12V socket in the rear row, and a push start/stop button.

In terms of safety, the vehicle will offer up to six airbags, electronic stability program, hill-hold assist, roll-over mitigation, and a reverse parking camera.

Engine

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre, K12C petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Additionally, the mild-hybrid motor will produce 3bhp at 900rpm. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Competition

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will compete against the likes of the recently launched 2022 Kia Sonet, 2022 Hyundai Venue, and the Tata Nexon.