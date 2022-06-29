Tata Power installs 150 clean-energy EV charging stations in Mumbai

One of India’s leading EV charging solution providers, Tata Power, has installed 150 clean-energy electric vehicle charging stations across Mumbai in Maharashtra. These charging stations source electricity from renewable or clean-energy sources, such as hydropower, wind, and solar.

Tata Power has set up the 150 EV charging stations at various locations in the city, including residential apartments, malls, business centres, and even petrol stations. The firm has carried out this initiative under its ‘Do Green’ mission to speed up the EV adoption, and above all, leverage the green-energy sources.

The company has installed over 13,000 electric vehicle home chargers in India and 2,200 public charging points in more than 350 cities. In other news, Tata Power recently partnered with National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra, to install a massive network of 5,000 EV chargers across the state.

“Tata Power believes that smart actions taken today will have a big influence on the environment in the future. Our EV charging stations that are powered by clean energy will help in the promotion of e-mobility. We firmly believe Mumbai citizens will lead the 'Do Green' drive and serve as a role model for other major cities considering faster EV adoption,' said Sanjay Banga, President of Transmission & Distribution, Tata Power.