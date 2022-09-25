Weekly news round-up: Punch Camo edition launched, 2023 Grand i10 Nios spotted, Tiago EV coming soon

In the week gone by, some of the top automakers in the country had launched new models in the country. Additionally, we had also come across spy shots of upcoming new car models. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift spied on test

The upcoming Hyundai i10 facelift was spied testing in Germany. The upcoming model will debut with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. Interestingly, this is the first significant update for the popular hatchback, since its launch in 2019. In the Indian market, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is expected to be powered by petrol engine options in both manual and automatic transmissions.

Tata Punch Camo Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.85 lakh

To boost sales for the Punch sub-compact SUV in the festive season, Tata Motors has launched the Punch Camo edition in four variant options. The vehicle gets a unique set of cosmetic highlights to distinguish it from the regular model. Mechanically, it continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine will be available in both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options.

Top 5 bestselling cars in India in August 2022

The Indian auto industry has witnessed a positive growth in sales last month. Four out of five cars in the top five list are from Maruti Suzuki. Further, we expect to see strong growth in sales this month with the festivities.

Mahindra Alturas G4 gets a new variant; prices start at Rs 30.68 lakh

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra launched a new 2WD High variant in the Alturas G4 line-up. This new variant is likely to replace the previously available 4WD variant. The SUV continues to be powered by the existing 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 178bhp and 420Nm of torque.

New Tata Tiago EV to be launched on 28 September

Tata Motors will launch its third electric vehicle in the country, the Tiago EV on 28 September. The vehicle is expected to borrow the 26kWh battery pack from the Tigor EV. The electric motor generates 74bhp and 170Nm of torque.

Mahindra Thar prices revised by up to Rs 53,411

Mahindra has revised prices for the Thar four-seat trims. Depending on the variant, the prices for the Thar have been revised up to Rs 53,411.