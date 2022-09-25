CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra XUV400 Driven: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    9,527 Views
    Mahindra XUV400 Driven: Now in Pictures

    Mahindra has finally made its presence in the private market electric vehicle space with the XUV400. It’s the first in a line of electric vehicles from Mahindra over the course of the next three years and will be launched in India in January 2023. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Rear View

    We have had a chance to drive the XUV400 and found that it had all the requisites in terms of performance and ride quality but the interior felt a segment down while the feature list lacked some major feel-good elements. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV400 shares its exterior design with the XUV300 with elements like the profile, wheels, headlights and roofline all looking very similar. However, while the XUV300 is under four meters, the XUV400 is 4.2-meters long but has the same wheelbase of 2.6-meters as the former.

    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    The XUV400 shares much of its interiors with the XUV300 but where the latter gets a beige and black colour scheme, the XUV400 has an all-black colour scheme. The added length has also increased the XUV400’s boot capacity over the XUV300 from 257 litres to 368 litres. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Instrument Cluster

    The Mahindra XUV400 offers a 39.4kW lithium-ion battery pack that gives it an ARAI-certified range of 456kms. The electric motor has an output of 150bhp/310Nm and has a 0-100kmph time of 8.3-seconds.   

    Mahindra XUV400 Rear View

    In terms of charging, this battery pack can be charged from 0-80 via a 50kW DC fast charger in just 50 minutes while a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100 per cent charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

    Mahindra XUV400 Infotainment System

    On the features front, the car is offered with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analogue instrument cluster with black and white MID, leatherette seats, rake adjustment for the driver’s seat and split folding rear seats. 

    Mahindra XUV400 Right Front Three Quarter

    The car will arrive in showrooms in December of this year with bookings and test drives expected to start at the same time. The Mahindra XUV400 is a rival for the Tata Nexon EV Max and the entry-level MG ZS EV Excite variant. We expect a price of Rs 17 lakh to Rs 22 lakh.   

    Photography: Kapil Angane

    Mahindra XUV400 Image
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Ruhaan Alva selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials
     Next 
    Weekly news round-up: Punch Camo edition launched, 2023 Grand i10 Nios spotted, Tiago EV coming soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV400 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5756 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stSEP
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5756 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV400 Driven: Now in Pictures