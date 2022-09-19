Top 5 bestselling cars in India in August 2022

The auto industry is gradually bouncing back to its former glory with a series of new car launches and positive consumer sentiments. Moreover, the festivities will further strengthen car sales in the country. Looking back at car sales in August, four out of five cars in the top five list are from Maruti Suzuki.

Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling cars in August 2022 –

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno secured the top rank in August. The Baleno registered 18,418 unit sales in August 2022 as compared to 15,646 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 18 per cent. Back in February, the company introduced the Baleno facelift in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has missed the top rank by just 20 units despite strong growth of 91 per cent. The company sold 18,398 units of the Wagon R last month as compared to 9,628 unit sales in August 2021. The CNG version of this hatchback, in particular, is a popular choice among car buyers in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has secured the third rank with 15,193 unit sales in August 2022 as compared to 12,906 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby reporting a growth of 18 per cent. Back in June, the Indian automaker introduced the new Brezza in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades, which has regenerated interest among potential buyers.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon compact SUV is the only non-Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Tata Nexon secures the fourth rank with 15,085 unit sales in August 2022 as compared to 10,006 unit sales in the same period in the year 2021. The Nexon registered a strong sales growth of 51 per cent. Interestingly, the Nexon missed the third rank by just 108 units! Tata Motors offers the ICE version of the Nexon compact SUV in two special edition versions, while the electric version is available in two battery pack options.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto made it to the top five list in August 2022 with 14,388 unit sales as compared to 13,236 unit sales in the same period last year. The Alto sales grew by nine per cent with the recent launch of the Alto K10. The new model is based on the Heartect platform and comes loaded with a modern feature list.