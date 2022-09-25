CarWale
    Two new cars to debut next week

    Nikhil Puthran

    Two new cars to debut next week

    The Indian auto industry is gradually picking up pace due to positive consumer sentiments and a series of new car launches in the country. This festive season, we have two new car launches in the country next week. Read below to learn more about them. 

    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Motors will introduce its third electric vehicle in the country, the Tiago EV on 28 September. The upcoming electric hatchback is expected to be the most affordable electric vehicle from Tata Motors. Visually, most of the styling elements will be retained from the ICE version. That said, the Tiago EV will get electric-blue highlights on the exterior and interior to distinguish itself from the regular model.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Tiago EV is likely to borrow the 26kWh battery pack from the Tigor EV, which produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

    German luxury automaker, Mercedes-Benz will announce the prices for the locally assembled electric vehicle, the EQS 580 4MATIC on 30 September. Ahead of its official launch, we have learned that this upcoming model will be available at a starting price of Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle had already commenced against a token amount of Rs 25 lakh. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC will get two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) that are powered by a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motors with an all-wheel drive unit produce 516bhp and 855Nm of maximum torque. The vehicle has a top speed of 210kmph and is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 4.3 seconds.

     Next 
    One year of the Tata Punch: Our top 4 stories

