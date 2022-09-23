New Tata Tiago EV to be launched on 28 September

- The Tata Tiago EV could become the most affordable electric vehicle in India

- The company has teased the model revealing some of its key features

Tata Motors has officially confirmed that the Tiago EV will be launched in India on 28 September 2022. The Tiago EV will be the third electric vehicle in the passenger vehicle segment after the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV.

We expect the 2022 Tata Tiago EV to be powered by the same 26kWh battery pack seen in the Tigor, which produces an output of 74bhp and 170Nm. The ARAI-certified range stands at 306 km. The Tiago EV, which does not have any direct rivals at the moment, could become the most affordable EV in the country.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors also released a few teasers that reveal key features of the upcoming model. A few of these include fast charging technology, ZConnect features, leatherette seats, regen modes, cruise control, and sports mode. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.

