    New Tata Tiago EV to be launched on 28 September

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Tata Tiago EV could become the most affordable electric vehicle in India

    - The company has teased the model revealing some of its key features

    Tata Motors has officially confirmed that the Tiago EV will be launched in India on 28 September 2022. The Tiago EV will be the third electric vehicle in the passenger vehicle segment after the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV.

    We expect the 2022 Tata Tiago EV to be powered by the same 26kWh battery pack seen in the Tigor, which produces an output of 74bhp and 170Nm. The ARAI-certified range stands at 306 km. The Tiago EV, which does not have any direct rivals at the moment, could become the most affordable EV in the country.

    Earlier this month, Tata Motors also released a few teasers that reveal key features of the upcoming model. A few of these include fast charging technology, ZConnect features, leatherette seats, regen modes, cruise control, and sports mode. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.

    Tata Punch Camo Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.85 lakh

    Tata Motors currently not looking at petrol-powered Safari and Harrier

    Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Jet Editions: First Look

    Tata Tiago EV to be launched next week – What to expect?

