2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift spied on test

- First facelift for the i10 range since its launch in 2019

-New DRLs

A test mule for an updated Hyundai i10 has been spotted doing the rounds in Germany. This is the first major update for the hatchback, since it was launched in 2019, and will get new exterior design elements and an updated dashboard.

The most visible update is a new design for the LED DRLs which now get a quad design as opposed to the arrow shaped units of the current car. The design of the alloy wheels is new while the rest of the car remains unchanged on the outside. This of course the first ever time an update for the i10 has been spotted and we expect that as time goes we will see more visible changes to the vehicle.

Another major highlight, as pointed out by our spy sources, is that the test driver made a quick attempt to cover up the dashboard indicating that major changes are afoot for the first row of the car. We can expect a bigger screen, new instrument cluster and interior styling elements. We in India get this car as the Grand i10 Nios which is longer than the car seen in the pictures but will get the same design elements as the rest of the world.

On the engine front, we can expect three-cylinder and four-cylinder petrol powertrains both with automatic and manual transmission options. In our market, the Grand i10 Nios takes on the Maruti Swift, Tata Punch, Tata Tigor and the Renault Triber.