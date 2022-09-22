- The Tata Punch Camo Edition is available in four variants

- The launch also celebrates one year of the Punch in the Indian market

Tata Motors has launched the Punch Camo Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Available across four variants, the Punch Camo Edition celebrates the model’s first anniversary in India.

Exterior highlights of the Tata Punch Camo Edition include a new Foliage Green paintjob with dual-tone colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White) silver skid plates, Camo badging on the front fender, and 16-inch ‘Charcoal’ alloy wheels. Also on offer are fog lights, LED DRLs, and LED tail lights. Notably, the model misses out on roof rails.

Inside, the Tata Punch Camo Edition gets updates in the form of military green inserts and camouflaged seat upholstery. Features on the car include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse parking camera, cruise control, and an engine start-stop button.

Powering the Tata Punch Camo Edition is the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine which generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Tata Punch Camo Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):

Punch Camo Edition Adventure MT: Rs 6.85 lakh

Punch Camo Edition Adventure AMT: Rs 7.45 lakh

Punch Camo Edition Adventure Rhythm MT: Rs 7.20 lakh

Punch Camo Edition Adventure Rhythm AMT: Rs 7.80 lakh

Punch Camo Edition Accomplished MT: Rs 7.65 lakh

Punch Camo Edition Accomplished AMT: Rs 8.25 lakh

Punch Camo Edition Accomplished Dazzle MT: Rs 8.03 lakh

Punch Camo Edition Accomplished Dazzle AMT: Rs 8.63 lakh

Also read:

Tata Punch Camo Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.85 lakh

Tata Tiago EV teased; to get multi-mode regen function

Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Jet Editions: First Look