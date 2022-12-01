CarWale

    2022 Audi Q3 review to go live tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    358 Views
    2022 Audi Q3 review to go live tomorrow

    - Introduced in August at a starting price of Rs 44.89 lakh 

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 187bhp/320Nm

    Back in August, Audi launched the new Q3 in India in two variants, Premium Plus and Technology. The updated model is available in five colour options, which include Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black, and Navarra Blue. We have driven the 2022 Audi Q3 and the first drive review will go live tomorrow. 

    In terms of design, the new Q3 draws inspiration from the Q8 SUV. The fascia is highlighted by matrix LED headlights with DRLs and an octagon-shaped grille with vertical chrome slats. The sloping roofline, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and LED taillights give it a sporty character. As for the interior, the vehicle gets premium upholstery, a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. 

    Under the hood, the 2022 Audi Q3 is powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic unit that powers all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

    Audi Q3 Image
    Audi Q3
    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Alturas G4 discontinued in India
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Verna facelift spotted testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2975 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3

    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 53.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 57.47 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 54.47 Lakh
    Pune₹ 53.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 55.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 49.45 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 54.16 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 52.14 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 50.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2975 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Audi Q3 review to go live tomorrow