2022 Audi Q3 review to go live tomorrow

Back in August, Audi launched the new Q3 in India in two variants, Premium Plus and Technology. The updated model is available in five colour options, which include Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black, and Navarra Blue. We have driven the 2022 Audi Q3 and the first drive review will go live tomorrow.

In terms of design, the new Q3 draws inspiration from the Q8 SUV. The fascia is highlighted by matrix LED headlights with DRLs and an octagon-shaped grille with vertical chrome slats. The sloping roofline, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and LED taillights give it a sporty character. As for the interior, the vehicle gets premium upholstery, a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the 2022 Audi Q3 is powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic unit that powers all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.