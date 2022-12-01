Skoda Auto India sells 4,433 cars in November 2022

- Skoda Auto India witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of 102 per cent

- The company is working on a Monte Carlo version of the Slavia

Skoda Auto India recorded a sale of 4,433 units last month, thus resulting in a rise of 102 per cent when compared to the same period last year, wherein 2,196 cars were sold. These escalating sales numbers see the brand double its annual sales over 2021, with a month more to go in 2022.

From January to November 2022, Skoda Auto India has Cumulatively sold 48,933 units, which is more than double the 23,858 cars sold annually in 2021. This also brings the company closer to its annual target of 50,000 cars for 2022. The carmaker is currently working on a Monte Carlo variant of the Slavia sedan.

Speaking on the occasion, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We recently crossed the landmark of our all-time high sales record, becoming the third largest market for Skoda Auto. With our November sales, I am happy to share that we have doubled our annual sales this year, over 2021, with a big month of December still to go. After being adjudged the safest car in India, the Kushaq leads our growth, along with our award-winning sedan, the Slavia. We have consistently maintained our growth momentum, and look forward to closing the year on a new high.”