India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift unveiled

June 04, 2020, 12:35 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
1147 Views
Write a comment
India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift unveiled

-This is a mid-life update for the SUV

-Two trim packages for Thai market 

The India-bound facelifted Toyota Fortuner has been unveiled in Thailand. It’s a mid-life update For Toyota’s super successful SUV and is now available in standard guise as well as the Legender guise, the latter of which places a higher emphasis on Toyota’s new age SUV language. 

This mid-life update sees the Fortuner get a new face with a sharper headlamp design and a prominent bumper. On the side, there new designs for the alloy wheels while at the rear there a new design for the all LED tail lamps. In the Legender trim, you get a sportier face (as compared to the standard car), full LED headlamps, diamond cut alloy wheels and silver inserts in the LED tail lamps. 

The interiors remain unchanged but now with an updated instrument cluster and Apple CarPlay compatibility for the infotainment system. Standard features include climate control, leather upholstery, power driver’s seat, cruise control and steering mounted audio controls. 

The Thai market gets this updated Fortuner (in both trims) with a 2.4-litre diesel and a 2.8-litre diesel. The former produces 148bhp/343Nm while the latter is good for 174bhp/420Nm. Both are offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT and also get AWD on specific trims. In addition The Indian market is expected to get the 2.4-litre diesel and a 2.7-litre petrol producing 154bhp/245Nm. Here too, both engines get a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT with the diesel getting the AWD option. 

Here in India, the Fortuner is Toyota’s rival for the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Honda CRV and the Mahindra Rexton G4. It is expected to come India later this year with slightly revised prices and will be produced at Toyota’s factory in Bidadi outside Bengaluru. 

