Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Passat facelift spotted testing in India

Volkswagen Passat facelift spotted testing in India

June 11, 2020, 06:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1539 Views
Write a comment
Volkswagen Passat facelift spotted testing in India

- Volkswagen Passat facelift is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

- The model was spotted testing on the Mumbai-Pune expressway

The Volkswagen Passat facelift has been spotted during a public road test once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal an uncamouflaged test mule of the model that was spotted on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

The most significant change to the Volkswagen Passat facelift when compared to the outgoing model will be under the hood. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is slated to make way for the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol motor. This engine, which will be BS6 emission compliant, is expected to produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Design updates for the upcoming Volkswagen Passat facelift will include a redesigned front bumper, LED matrix headlamps, new LED tail lights and new alloy wheels. Inside, the model might come equipped with dual-zone climate control, easy-open trunk, adaptive cruise control, powered seats with memory function, fully digital instrument console, park assist remote start, voice control and adaptive lights. Safety features on the new Passat facelift could include a blind-spot monitor, lane assist and rear traffic alert. The model is expected to be launched in India towards the end of 2020.

Image Source

  • Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen Passat
  • passat
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2646 Likes
245092 Views

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc at Rs 19.99 lakh ...

874 Likes
88229 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in