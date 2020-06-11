Volkswagen Passat facelift spotted testing in India

- Volkswagen Passat facelift is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

- The model was spotted testing on the Mumbai-Pune expressway

The Volkswagen Passat facelift has been spotted during a public road test once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal an uncamouflaged test mule of the model that was spotted on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

The most significant change to the Volkswagen Passat facelift when compared to the outgoing model will be under the hood. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is slated to make way for the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol motor. This engine, which will be BS6 emission compliant, is expected to produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Design updates for the upcoming Volkswagen Passat facelift will include a redesigned front bumper, LED matrix headlamps, new LED tail lights and new alloy wheels. Inside, the model might come equipped with dual-zone climate control, easy-open trunk, adaptive cruise control, powered seats with memory function, fully digital instrument console, park assist remote start, voice control and adaptive lights. Safety features on the new Passat facelift could include a blind-spot monitor, lane assist and rear traffic alert. The model is expected to be launched in India towards the end of 2020.

