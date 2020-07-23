Volkswagen Passat facelift spied testing yet again

- Volkswagen Passat facelift could arrive by the end of the year

- The model will be powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

The upcoming Volkswagen Passat facelift has been spotted during a public road-test once again. A new spy image gives us a clear look at the undisguised unit of the premium sedan that is expected to be launched in India by the end of 2020.

As seen in the spy image, the Volkswagen Passat facelift features an updated fascia with a reworked front bumper, LED matrix headlamps and a three slat chrome grille. A few other updates to the model, as seen in previously leaked images, include new LED tail lights, redesigned rear bumper and a new set of alloy wheels.

Inside, the new Volkswagen Passat facelift could come equipped with features such as a fully digital instrument console, cruise control, power-adjustable front seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control, voice control, adaptive lights and easy-open trunk.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Passat facelift will replace the 2.0-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model for a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor. The new powertrain will produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The only transmission option might be a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. Upon launch, the new Passat will rival the likes of the Skoda Superb.

Image Source