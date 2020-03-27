Please Tell Us Your City

  • Top ‘Living With’ reviews on CarWale you should read during quarantine

Top 'Living With' reviews on CarWale you should read during quarantine

March 27, 2020, 10:33 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
15281 Views
Be the first to comment
Top ‘Living With’ reviews on CarWale you should read during quarantine

We at CarWale are committed to bringing you an in-depth and comprehensive review of cars to help you with your next car purchase. Hence our extensive reviews include ‘Living With...’ series, where we tell you how the car – be it an entry-level hatch, a full-size SUV, or luxury sedan – is to live with over a long period. Here is a list of five Living With reviews you should read to keep yourself busy and well-informed during the lockdown.

Living with Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro Exterior

Resurrecting the iconic nameplate in India, the Santro has managed to establish itself in the lucrative A-segment hatchback segment. Compared to the competition, the Santro offers decent interior space, good fit and finish, and comfortable seating. Overall, the new Santro is a well-rounded product that is well priced and makes for a good first car. But is it a better buy than the Tata Tiago or the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R? Read on to find out.

Living with Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Hyundai Santro Exterior

The second-generation Ertiga isn't just better looking than before, it has an air of luxury to it as well. You also get more space all around, it is easier to get in and out of, the seats are more accommodating, there's more equipment on board, it has more safety features, and it remains easy to drive. Even the petrol and diesel engine powering the people-mover is frugal and packs a decent punch. What’s not to like about the Ertiga!

Living with Ford EcoSport

Hyundai Santro Exterior

The EcoSport kick-started the compact SUV space when it arrived in India. Ford has made sure to update it regularly so the hugely improved EcoSport has plenty going for it, particularly with buyers looking for a well-built crossover that packs in new tech and is great to drive. Both the diesel manual and petrol auto offer ease for daily driving while also offering loads of fun. So read on to find out why the EcoSport makes sense to you over the recently updated Vitara Brezza and Venue.

Living with Skoda Kodiaq

Hyundai Santro Exterior

Only a few vehicles in India can combine ‘family car’ and ‘SUV qualities’ like the Skoda Kodiaq. It is large but understated, filled with good and, in some cases, very useful features and there is sufficient grunt to have a good driving experience both at high speeds and low speeds. Here we give you an idea of what it is like to live with the Kodiaq and how it performs those various roles demanded of it in the course of its life.

Living with Volkswagen Passat

Hyundai Santro Exterior

There’s very little that goes against the Passat. The combination of a comfortable and spacious cabin which is coupled to a strong motor with great driving dynamics makes the Passat not only a decent city car but also one that doubles up to be a brilliant long-distance tourer. But does the jittery ride quality become a deal-breaker for this German sedan? We tell you that and a lot more over here.

