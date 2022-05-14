Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and other models in May 2022

A few Hyundai dealers across the country are offering discounts on select models in the product range. Customers can avail of these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 each. However, the 1.2 NA petrol variants of these models are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, each.

Further, select variants of the Hyundai Santro can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Discounts on the CNG variant of models such as the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura include an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

There are no discounts on the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, i20, i20 N Line, Verna, and Tucson. Meanwhile, the company recently announced a price hike for select models in its range, details of which are available here.