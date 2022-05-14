CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and other models in May 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    666 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and other models in May 2022

    A few Hyundai dealers across the country are offering discounts on select models in the product range. Customers can avail of these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 each. However, the 1.2 NA petrol variants of these models are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, each.

    Further, select variants of the Hyundai Santro can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Discounts on the CNG variant of models such as the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura include an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

    There are no discounts on the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, i20, i20 N Line, Verna, and Tucson. Meanwhile, the company recently announced a price hike for select models in its range, details of which are available here.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BH series registration explained: The CarWale Podcast

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6534 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.10 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.05 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.02 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6534 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and other models in May 2022