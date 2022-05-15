Skoda Slavia 1.5-TSI variant production to be increased soon

- Production of Slavia 1.5 impacted due to geopolitical issues

- Variant was launched in India on 3 March, 2022

Skoda launched the Slavia sedan in the country on 28 February, which witnessed the arrival of the 1.0-TSI variants, followed by the introduction of the 1.5-TSI variants on 3 March, 2022. The company is now working on boosting the production of the latter.

According to Zac Hollis, Director of Sales and Marketing, Skoda India, the production of the new Skoda Slavia 1.5-TSI variants has been impacted due to the supply constraints in Europe due to geopolitical issues in Ukraine. The carmaker now plans to increase the capacity in the near future.

The Skoda Slavia is offered with two engine options including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the former has an output of 114bhp and 175Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options with the 1.0 and 1.5 variants, respectively. We have driven the Slavia, and to read our review, click here.