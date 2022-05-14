CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BH series registration explained: The CarWale Podcast

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    24 Views
    BH series registration explained: The CarWale Podcast

    There's a new series of vehicle registration in the market after a while, applicable for cars and bikes across the country. Bharat series or BH registration as it is commonly called, is the new trend among car buyers in the country.

    BH Vehicle Registration Series Or Bharat Number Plate: All You Need To Know: S2: Ep 7: The CarWale Podcast

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Front View

    We’ve received multiple queries on BH series. Who can apply for this BH registration? What all documents does one need? What are the benefits of BH series? Sonam and Aditya answer all your queries in Episode Seven for Season 2 of The CarWale Podcast. To listen to the podcast, click on the link above.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted sans camouflage ahead of its debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4699 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.62 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4699 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BH series registration explained: The CarWale Podcast