BH series registration explained: The CarWale Podcast

There's a new series of vehicle registration in the market after a while, applicable for cars and bikes across the country. Bharat series or BH registration as it is commonly called, is the new trend among car buyers in the country.

BH Vehicle Registration Series Or Bharat Number Plate: All You Need To Know: S2: Ep 7: The CarWale Podcast

We’ve received multiple queries on BH series. Who can apply for this BH registration? What all documents does one need? What are the benefits of BH series? Sonam and Aditya answer all your queries in Episode Seven for Season 2 of The CarWale Podcast. To listen to the podcast, click on the link above.