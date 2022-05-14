2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted sans camouflage ahead of its debut

- Expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine which produces 130bhp/300Nm

- Appears to be taller and longer than the outgoing model

For the first time, the new Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted sans camouflage. Recently, the company had also released fresh teasers for the new-gen model ahead of its official debut sometime soon. The updated model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates over its predecessor.

Based on what can be seen, the new Scorpio will get a raised angular design for the bonnet with prominent lines tapering towards the grille. The fascia is highlighted by chrome detailed vertical slats on the grille along with dual-barrel headlights. Additionally, the redesigned bumper with a honeycomb mesh pattern features C-shaped LED DRLs on both ends.

As for the sides, the SUV has retained the tall and imposing stance along with the large wheel arches which accentuate its rugged character. The vehicle rides on a set of multi-spoke alloys with the Mahindra logo, along with silver highlights on the cladding, and chrome inserts for the door handle. Prima facie the new model appears to get a longer wheelbase and a beefed-up beltline inspired by the XUV700.

As for the rear, the upcoming 2022 Scorpio gets Volvo-like signature LED taillights. It will get a rear wiper and washer. The large rear bumper has now been replaced with a sleeker unit. Additionally, it gets a chrome line that runs across the lower half of the bumper and wraps around the reflectors. Further, the silver bash plate complements the overall style.

Recently, a test vehicle of the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio revealed that the SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that currently powers the Thar. This engine produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque and it can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic option.

Image Source - scorpio_2022_official