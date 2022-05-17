CarWale
    Hyundai Santro delisted from the official website

    Jay Shah

    12,582 Views
    Hyundai Santro delisted from the official website

    - Was available in four trims with prices starting at Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Hyundai Grand i10 Nios becomes the entry-level hatchback

    Hyundai India has stopped accepting online bookings for the Hyundai Santro. Although the prices of the budget hatchback are available on the website, the Santro is no more listed on the ‘Click to Buy’ booking portal of the carmaker’s website. 

    Earlier this month, the ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Santro were hiked by up to Rs 17,800. Although there is no official word from Hyundai India on the discontinuation of the model, it is likely that the dealerships will stop accepting bookings for the hatchback. 

    Hyundai Santro Dashboard

    The Hyundai Santro made its comeback in 2018 and was positioned as the entry-level hatchback in the line-up. It came equipped with features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with steering mounted controls, rear aircon vents, keyless entry, and a rear parking camera. As of now, the Hyundai Santro is priced from Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 6.41 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. 

    Hyundai Santro Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Santro was powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine that was tuned to produce 68bhp and 99Nm of torque. The motor was paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Santro was also offered with a CNG version that came mated solely to a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    The Hyundai hatchback range now comprises the Grand i10 Nios, i20, and i20 N Line

    Hyundai Santro Image
    Hyundai Santro
    ₹ 4.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6541 Views
    46 Likes

