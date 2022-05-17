Hyundai Santro delisted from the official website

- Was available in four trims with prices starting at Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios becomes the entry-level hatchback

Hyundai India has stopped accepting online bookings for the Hyundai Santro. Although the prices of the budget hatchback are available on the website, the Santro is no more listed on the ‘Click to Buy’ booking portal of the carmaker’s website.

Earlier this month, the ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Santro were hiked by up to Rs 17,800. Although there is no official word from Hyundai India on the discontinuation of the model, it is likely that the dealerships will stop accepting bookings for the hatchback.

The Hyundai Santro made its comeback in 2018 and was positioned as the entry-level hatchback in the line-up. It came equipped with features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with steering mounted controls, rear aircon vents, keyless entry, and a rear parking camera. As of now, the Hyundai Santro is priced from Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 6.41 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom.

The Hyundai Santro was powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine that was tuned to produce 68bhp and 99Nm of torque. The motor was paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Santro was also offered with a CNG version that came mated solely to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Hyundai hatchback range now comprises the Grand i10 Nios, i20, and i20 N Line.