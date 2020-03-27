Please Tell Us Your City

  Top luxury cars reviewed in 2020

Top luxury cars reviewed in 2020

March 27, 2020, 11:50 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
21188 Views
Be the first to comment
Top luxury cars reviewed in 2020

With the Coronavirus outbreak in India and the subsequent lockdown of the nation, as responsible citizens, we are required to undergo home quarantine. And now that it's been two weeks into this quarantine phase, this have started to get boring and claustrophobic for many. So, if you are exhausted of the various streaming services and wouldn't mind sparing a few minutes for some good reads, here are a few detailed reviews of some luxury cars that we have tested at CarWale in 2020.

BMW X1

BMW X1 Action

The BMW X1 is the entry-point for buyers who wish to get their first taste of Bavarian luxury. This is the mid-life update of the F48 generation BMW X1, which was first introduced in 2015. The update brings revised styling with the prominent grille and LED headlights. Here, we drove the BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine, and to know how it performs, read on to find out.

Toyota Vellfire

BMW X1 Action

With the Vellfire, Toyota is targeting to lure buyers away from the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. It offers luxury and indulgence, something that can be an extension of your lifestyle. What's more, it is powered by a hybrid powertrain, which not only keep the running costs down but also does its bit to save the earth. To find out more, here's our exhaustive review of the Toyota Vellfire.

Range Rover Evoque

BMW X1 Action

The Range Rover Evoque is easily one of the most charismatic SUVs to be every designed, and the second-generation model takes it to the next level. It is offered with both, petrol and diesel engines and both are coupled to a nine-speed automatic. We drove the diesel version in the top-spec SE R-Dynamic trim. So, if the Evoque tugs your heartstrings, here's a good read for you.

Jaguar XE

BMW X1 Action

The Jaguar XE is the smallest sedan from the British carmaker. This is the mid-life facelift of the XE, which was first launched in 2015, and is by far the best-looking car in its segment. In India, it is available with the Ingenium family of petrol and diesel engines. We drove the petrol version in the SE P250 trim, and to read about its performance, driving pleasure and its feature-set, click here to get all the dope.

BMW Z4

BMW X1 Action

BMW has nailed it with the design of the Z4, and this convertible is your ticket to stardom. Drop the top down, it will turn you into a celebrity. And if you wondered if the new Z4 has the go to match its show, it gets a fire-breathing 3.0-litre inline-6 cylinder motor that pumps out 345bhp and 500Nm. But, to find out its real-world performance and practicality, here’s our take on the new BMW Z4.

Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Petrol

BMW X1 Action

Volvo recently updated it XC40 range with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine, which is available in a single T4 R-Design trim. It is the entry-level offering from Volvo in the XC family, and competes against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. It is one of the most handsome-looking SUVs in its segment and has won the European Car of the Year (2018) and Women’s Car of the Year (2018) for nothing. Here is CarWale’s take on the Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Petrol.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 65.29 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 69.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 63.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 65.29 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 65.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.03 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 66.39 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.17 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62 Lakh onwards

