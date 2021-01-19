Volkswagen Arteon under consideration for India

- Volkswagen Arteon could arrive in India via the non-homologation CBU route

- The model could be powered by a 268bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Volkswagen India has revealed that the company is currently evaluating the option of introducing the Arteon premium sedan in India. The model, if and when it makes it to Indian shores, will arrive via the non-homologation CBU route. The brand will also bring back the five-seat Tiguan later this year, details of which are available here.

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon features an updated fascia with revised lower air intakes, a refreshed bumper, and a light bar running the width of the front design. A few other notable changes include reworked LED tail lights, a new diffuser, a sportier exhaust system, and chrome trim on the rear bumper.

The interiors of the new Volkswagen Arteon also get a fresh breath of air in the form of the new MIB3 eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon-sourced 700W, 12 speaker music system, wireless charging, digital cockpit, and a 30-colour ambient lighting system.

Under the hood, Volkswagen is likely to offer the Arteon with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 268bhp and 350Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is likely to be sent only to the front wheels. The model will be positioned above the Passat in the Indian market.