    Volkswagen to bring back five-seat Tiguan this year

    Volkswagen to bring back five-seat Tiguan this year

    Desirazu Venkat

    Volkswagen to bring back five-seat Tiguan this year

    -Mid-life facelift for the VW Tiguan

    -Petrol power and CKD route for the SUV

    Volkswagen will bring back the five-seat Tiguan for the Indian car market later this year. As is the case with the rest of the range, it will be offered only with petrol power and be locally assembled like the previous five-seat Tiguan. 

    This updated Tiguan was launched for the European market in July 2020 and gets an updated design as well as updated interiors. The feature list too has been updated and includes the likes of VW’s latest MIB3 infotainment system. Petrol power only means a 2.0-litre TSI producing 184bhp/300Nm mated to an eight-speed gearbox and with VW’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. We have looked at this updated Tiguan in detail and you can read about that here

    The Tiguan is expected to be priced lower than the Tiguan AllSpace but will still be a rival for cars like the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Ford Endeavour.   

