2021 Mahindra Scorpio spied testing ahead of launch in India

- Expected to be powered by 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine option

- To get fresh cosmetic and feature updates

Ahead of its anticipated launch in the next few months, the new Mahindra Scorpio has been spied testing in India. The test mule of the upcoming fourth-generation Mahindra Scorpio is heavily camouflaged, however, we expect the production model to receive distinctive modern styling elements. Back in December, Mahindra had filed a new trademark application on the names ‘SCORPION’ and the ‘SCORPIOn’. Earlier, the company had also approved the name ‘Scorpio Sting’. The final name-reveal announcement is expected to come during the unveiling of the production-ready model.

The new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to get dual-pod LED headlamps, a large multi-slat grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, and a wide air dam. The SUV is expected to feature a new roof rail and a shark fin antennae. The vehicle is expected to get familiar design highlights on the sides and it will receive a set of newly-designed alloy wheels for freshness. At the rear, the vehicle will receive redesigned LED taillights, along with a rear spoiler and integrated high-mounted stop lamp. The SUV will off a rear wiper and washer, while the registration plate will continue to be tail-gate mounted.

As for the interior, the new Scorpio is expected to offer improved fabric upholstery and a reworked dashboard with a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument cluster will also be revised for freshness. The higher variant is expected to offer a sunroof option alongside an all-wheel drivetrain.

Under the hood, the new Scorpio is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine option. More details about the vehicle will be known in the months to come.

Photo Source: YT