Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 34,000 on select models

    Jay Shah

    - Ertiga MPV gets the highest price rise of up to Rs 34,000

    - Price hiked due to increase in input costs

    India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has increased the prices of its models by up to Rs 34,000 depending upon the model and the variant. This price revision is effective from 18 January and will be levied on the ex-showroom price of the models.

    Maruti Suzuki announced the price hike last month owing to an increase in input and manufacturing cost of vehicles. The highest-selling compact car from Maruti’s stable, the Alto and the Wagon R have faced a price bump of up to Rs 11,000 and Rs 23,000, respectively, depending upon the variant. The hatchback segment comprising of the S-Presso, Celerio, and the Swift have also observed escalated prices of up to Rs 7,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000 individually.

    Moving to the higher models, the ex-showroom costs of the Dzire and the Ertiga have risen to Rs 12,000 and Rs 34,000 respectively. The Ertiga has received the highest price rise of the entire lot. The Vitara Brezza is now dearer by up to Rs 10,000 while the fleet owner’s favourite – Eeco is now expensive by up to Rs 24,000.

    Maruti Suzuki has also rolled out discount offers for the month across its Arena and Nexa models and you can read about it here. For customers who are interested in the brand’s Subscribe plan can check all the details here.

