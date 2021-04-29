Volkswagen’s new electric car plant in China to be completed by next year

- VW is targeting start of BEV production in the second half of 2023.

- The plant will be powered by green energy from day one.

Volkswagen has announced that the brand has begun construction of their new MEB plant at Anhui in China. As the third of the Group’s pure-electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in China, following completion of the Anting (SAIC VW) and Foshan (FAW-VW) plants, the Anhui plant will be powered by green energy from day one.

Due for completion by mid-2022, the plant is set for start of production in the second half of 2023. The plant is another cornerstone of Volkswagen’s global e-mobility push. By 2025, Volkswagen Group China plans to deliver up to 1.5 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) per year. New construction at Volkswagen Anhui includes brownfield repurposing and up scaling of the former JAC plant and the establishment of a completely new body shop area.

The new plant will incorporate a number of energy saving strategies as part of effort to reduce overall carbon emissions, including the adoption of low energy consumption production equipment. A supplier park for battery and components is also planned for construction in the area. Volkswagen Anhui looks forward to having around 500 staff on board by 2025, with a focus on R&D and engineering innovations. Featuring models based on the MEB platform, Volkswagen says that Anhui operations’ product portfolio will mainly target younger customers.