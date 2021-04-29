CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen’s new electric car plant in China to be completed by next year

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    191 Views
    Volkswagen’s new electric car plant in China to be completed by next year

    - VW is targeting start of BEV production in the second half of 2023. 

    - The plant will be powered by green energy from day one. 

    Volkswagen has announced that the brand has begun construction of their new MEB plant at Anhui in China. As the third of the Group’s pure-electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in China, following completion of the Anting (SAIC VW) and Foshan (FAW-VW) plants, the Anhui plant will be powered by green energy from day one.  

    Due for completion by mid-2022, the plant is set for start of production in the second half of 2023. The plant is another cornerstone of Volkswagen’s global e-mobility push. By 2025, Volkswagen Group China plans to deliver up to 1.5 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) per year. New construction at Volkswagen Anhui includes brownfield repurposing and up scaling of the former JAC plant and the establishment of a completely new body shop area. 

    The new plant will incorporate a number of energy saving strategies as part of effort to reduce overall carbon emissions, including the adoption of low energy consumption production equipment. A supplier park for battery and components is also planned for construction in the area. Volkswagen Anhui looks forward to having around 500 staff on board by 2025, with a focus on R&D and engineering innovations. Featuring models based on the MEB platform, Volkswagen says that Anhui operations’ product portfolio will mainly target younger customers.  

    Volkswagen Arteon Image
    Volkswagen Arteon
    ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Volkswagen news
    • Volkswagen Electric car plant
    • VW China plant
    • VW EV
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC - Engine, Transmission and Specs described

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Arteon Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen’s new electric car plant in China to be completed by next year