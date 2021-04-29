New-gen Skoda Fabia interior design sketch revealed

- To get a large floating touchscreen infotainment system

- Will get customisable virtual cockpit as an option

Skoda is all set to reveal the fourth-generation Fabia hatchback in the first half of the next month for the global markets. Ahead of the official debut, the Czech carmaker has released the sketch images of the updated cabin of the new model.

The dashboard of the Fabia is dominated by the large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system sourced from the elder siblings. Making its debut but to be available as an option, the design images also show the customisable Virtual Cockpit. A few days back, the carmaker also released sketches revealing the exterior design of the new model, details of which can be read here.

The rest of the cabin features an uncluttered design and layout. There are big circular aircon vents on either side while the centre ones are neatly tucked below the infotainment system that goes well with the flowing design of the dashboard. The two-spoke steering wheel with chrome border is modern and in line with the higher models in the brand’s portfolio.

Another interesting addition is the colour elements in the middle of the dashboard, door pads, and around the gear lever on the centre console. Even the design for the door handles on the inside is new and blends well with the two-tone theme on the doors. The new Fabia will be based on the Volkswagen group’s MQB-A0 platform making it longer and wider than the current-generation model. This will add to the spaciousness and comfort for the rear row passengers.