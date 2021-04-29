CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Skoda Fabia interior design sketch revealed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,914 Views
    New-gen Skoda Fabia interior design sketch revealed

    - To get a large floating touchscreen infotainment system

    - Will get customisable virtual cockpit as an option

    Skoda is all set to reveal the fourth-generation Fabia hatchback in the first half of the next month for the global markets. Ahead of the official debut, the Czech carmaker has released the sketch images of the updated cabin of the new model. 

    The dashboard of the Fabia is dominated by the large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system sourced from the elder siblings. Making its debut but to be available as an option, the design images also show the customisable Virtual Cockpit. A few days back, the carmaker also released sketches revealing the exterior design of the new model, details of which can be read here.

    The rest of the cabin features an uncluttered design and layout. There are big circular aircon vents on either side while the centre ones are neatly tucked below the infotainment system that goes well with the flowing design of the dashboard. The two-spoke steering wheel with chrome border is modern and in line with the higher models in the brand’s portfolio. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Another interesting addition is the colour elements in the middle of the dashboard, door pads, and around the gear lever on the centre console. Even the design for the door handles on the inside is new and blends well with the two-tone theme on the doors. The new Fabia will be based on the Volkswagen group’s MQB-A0 platform making it longer and wider than the current-generation model. This will add to the spaciousness and comfort for the rear row passengers. 

    • Skoda
    • Skoda Fabia
    • Fabia
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Land Rover Discovery facelift details and specs revealed ahead of launch in India
     Next 
    Volkswagen’s new electric car plant in China to be completed by next year

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Skoda Fabia interior design sketch revealed