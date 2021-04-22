New-gen Skoda Fabia teased in design sketch

- Expected to debut soon

While the Volkswagen Polo has received a mid-life update (you can read about it here), the Skoda Fabia is ready to enter into a new generation. Teased in design sketches, the fourth generation of the supermini is expected to debut in the coming few weeks as it finally moves to the VW Group’s MQB-A0 platform.

In the sketch, we could see sharp creases to be the essence of the new Skoda design for the B-segment hatchback. Its fascia, like every Fabia before, takes cues from the new Octavia but has a bolder appeal to it. Large lower bumper vents, headlamps meeting the moustache-grille, large and stylish alloy wheels and a sharp shoulder crease running across the side of the car with no door handle are all seen on the design sketch. However, some of these highlights won’t make it to the production model.

Moving to the MQB-A0 platform means the new-gen Fabia has grown in size. It is longer, wider and taller than the previous model and claims to have more space on the inside as well. Although cabin images aren’t revealed yet, we can expect something similar to what is offered in the Octavia line-up with an omission of few features. Powertrain options should include a 1.5-litre TSI while the newer 1.0-litre TSI might also be part of the line-up. There may not be diesel for the hatchback but the DCT automatic will be offered.

With a reveal expected in a few weeks, the sale of the new-gen Skoda Fabia will commence sometime at the end of this year. It will also be joined by Combi (estate) body style while a high-performance version is also on the cards. India debut of the Skoda Fabia is unlikely unless SAVWIPL decides to introduce it under India 2.0 plan.