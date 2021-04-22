Seven-seater Volkswagen ID.6 breaks cover at Auto Shanghai 2021

- For now specific to the Chinese market

- Based on the same MEB platform as the rest of the ID family

Volkswagen continues its electrification push with the introduction of a new ID model. Specific to China this time, the new ID.6 is a seven-seater electric family SUV that’s unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021. This is the third-production ready model under the new ID sub-brand from the German carmaker after the ID.3 and WCOTY 2021 winner ID.4.

Unlike the ID.3 and ID.4 which look very identical, the ID.6 takes a slightly different styling approach. It’s still unmistakably a VW, but the bulbous headlamp design is unique and the long and extended roofline lends it a peculiar stance. At the back, the multi-LED taillamp tries to add slight excitement to the otherwise blunt-looking posterior. It’s 4.88m long with 30mm extra wheelbase than the ID.4.

On the inside, there are no physical buttons or switches anymore as the ID.6 uses a 12-inch touchscreen display with voice control for all the in-car controls. An augmented reality heads-up display and a full-length panoramic sunroof are available as an optional extra. In terms of driver-assist, there's IQ.Drive system offered as standard.

Two versions of the fully electric family SUV are available – the ID.6 Crozz for north China and the ID.6 X in the southern part of the country. Based on the same MEB architecture as any other electric VW, the ID.6 is tailored specifically to the Chinese customers and focus on space, functionality, design and, in particular, user experience.

The ID.6 is available in four configurations with two battery packs – 58kWh and 77kWh. It has a range of 436 kilometres and 588 kilometres under the China NEDC, respectively. The system output is 225kW (304bhp) and is hitched to the 4Motion AWD system which is good enough for a 0-100kmph time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 160kmph.

Volkswagen has mentioned that the ID.6 is specific to China and it won’t be sold in European or American markets anytime soon. But with a new MEB-based car coming each year, VW aims for at least 70 per cent EVs to be sold in Europe by 2030 and 50 per cent in North America and China.