India-bound new Mercedes-Benz S-Class wins 2021 World Luxury Car of the Year award

- New Mercedes-Benz-S-Class was unveiled in September last year

- The model is expected to arrive at Indian shores later this year

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been voted as the 2021 World Luxury Car of the Year by 93 international journalists from 28 countries that make up the World Car Awards jury panel. This is the fourth World Luxury Car win for Mercedes-Benz and the second time that the S-Class has won the title in the World Car Awards’ 17-year history.

Vehicles eligible for the World Luxury Car award must be produced in volumes of at least 5,000 units/year, must be priced at the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and must be 'on-sale' in at least two major markets, on at least two separate continents, between May 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021.

The W223-gen model of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class debuts a new design language, all-new interiors with as many as five screens, all of which are a part of the MBUX system. There are a range of powertrain options to choose from, and while the Maybach version was recently unveiled, the AMG version is set to debut soon. To read all about the new S-Class, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Uwe Ernstberger, Head of the S-Class and C-Class model series product group at Mercedes-Benz AG, said, “It’s a great honour to see the new S-Class recognized around the globe as the 2021 World Luxury Car. And it feels right. Building on its long tradition of innovation, the new generation once again sets the pace in the automotive industry. The S-Class offers trailblazing innovations in all areas, from safety and comfort to efficiency.”