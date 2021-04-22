CarWale
    2021 Volkswagen Polo makes global debut

    Jay Shah

    - Volkswagen has overhauled the Polo’s cabin

    - Unlike to be launched in India anytime soon

    Although it never made its way to India, the sixth-gen Volkswagen Polo has been around since 2017. So, the German carmaker thought it was time for a mid-life update for the supermini. Amidst its global model offensive, Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the new and refreshed 2021 Polo supermini.

    Volkswagen Polo Front View

    Even though a facelift, the new Polo looks more masculine and wider than its predecessor, thanks to the new LED DRLs that run across the newly designed sleek front grille. The headlamp clusters also look modern and are now full LED. Further down, the front bumper with the ancillary grille with a broad U-shaped design adds to the sporty look of the German hatchback. 

    Volkswagen Polo Right Rear Three Quarter

    Moving to the side profile, the dual creases below the window line give the Polo its distinct look. The two-section LED tail lights are new as well and remind of the elder sibling – Golf. Other elements like the roof-mounted spoiler, centre-placed ‘Polo’ badging, and the non-functional exhaust tips blend well with the overall design of the hatchback. Overseas, the Polo can be had in three specification packages – Life, Style, and R-Line. The alloys range from 15 to 16-inch in size depending upon the trim.

    Volkswagen Polo Dashboard

    The most notable change inside the Polo’s cabin is the larger 9.2-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. Included as standard are a 6.5-inch audio system, an eight-inch fully digital driver’s display, a newly designed steering wheel, a Bluetooth mobile phone interface, and heated and electrically adjustable ORVMs. As one climbs up to the higher variants, features like touch operation air conditioning system, centre armrest, C-Type USB ports for rear passengers, and leather trim on the steering wheel fill-up the compact cabin. 

    Volkswagen Polo Infotainment System

    Available for the first time in the new Polo, the IQ.Drive Travel Assist offers functions like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and the centre airbag. Located on the side of the driver seat, the airbag is deployed towards the centre between the driver and the front passenger in the event of an accident. 

    Volkswagen Polo Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Internationally, the Polo is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre TSI engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual for the former and a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. Although there is no official word yet, we expect the German carmaker to grace the Indian shores with the latest iteration of the hatchback soon. 

