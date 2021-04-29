CarWale
    Land Rover Discovery facelift details and specs revealed ahead of launch in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    14,099 Views
    - The 2021 Land Rover Discovery will be available in 12 colours and six variants

    - Customers can choose from three powertrain options

    JaguarLand Rover has listed the Discovery facelift on the brand’s official website, hinting that the launch of the updated model might be right around the corner. The website gives out details such as the specifications and features.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Land Rover Discovery facelift will be offered with three engine options including two petrol motors and a diesel mill. The P300 variant will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 296bhp and 400Nm, while the P360 variant will be propelled by a 3.0-litre petrol motor with a mild-hybrid motor, producing a combined output of 355bhp and 500Nm. The D300 variant will source power from a 3.0-litre diesel engine with mild-hybrid assistance, producing a total of 296bhp and 650Nm. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive will be standard across the range.

    Unveiled in November last year, the facelifted Land Rover Discovery features an updated fascia with matrix LED headlamps, reworked front bumper while the side profile receives new alloy wheels with sizes ranging from 19-inch units to 21-inch units. Also on offer will be an optional panoramic sunroof. The model will be available in 12 colours and six variants including S, SE, HSE, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, and R-Dynamic HSE.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the updated 2021 Land Rover Discovery is equipped with a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, a 700W 14-speaker Meridian-sourced music system, wireless charging, Heads-Up Display (HUD), 12.3-inch virtual instrument console, 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control, air purifier, and heated seats. The model will receive safety features such as eight airbags, adaptive cruise control, park assist, driver condition monitor, and wade sensing.

    Land Rover Discovery Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 89.66 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 96.11 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 89.91 Lakh
    Pune₹ 89.66 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 90.41 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 83.79 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 91.17 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 83.99 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 85.12 Lakh

