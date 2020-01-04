Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Tucson, Santa Fe and Kia Sorento hybrid planned for 2020

Hyundai Tucson, Santa Fe and Kia Sorento hybrid planned for 2020

January 04, 2020, 06:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
14461 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Tucson, Santa Fe and Kia Sorento hybrid planned for 2020

- Part of the Korean brand’s electrification push

- In the pipeline are plug-in hybrid and hybrid versions of these SUVs

Hyundai and Kia are increasing their focus on their electrification plans from this year. The Korean carmaker is expected to introduce no less than 13 hybrids, six plug-in hybrids, 23 electric vehicles and two fuel-cell vehicles before 2025. Meanwhile, this year, the prominent SUVs like the Santa Fe, Tucson and the Sorento will kick start the electrification plans.

Hyundai will introduce a hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Santa Fe along with the upcoming next-generation Tucson this year. On the other hand, Kia will introduce the updated Sorento with hybrid powertrains alongside the conventional engine options. An all-new electric platform will be developed and introduced in 2024 which will underpin all the EVs from these two Korean brands. However, a pure electric vehicle is expected to arrive as early as 2021.

Apart from the electrification plans, both these carmakers are also betting big on autonomous technologies. They are aiming to commercialise the self-driving cars of Level 4 and Level 5 tech by 2023. In order to attain these goals, Hyundai and Kia will be investing an amount of 87 billion USD (approx. Rs 6,243 crore) by 2025.

Meanwhile, here in India, Hyundai India and Kia together aim to end Maruti Suzuki’s market dominance through the group’s 2020 Market Leadership Commitment. Of the global line-up planned, we could expect many new products to make their way to our shores as well. This model offensive should collectively help Hyundai and Kia to dethrone Maruti Suzuki from the top position. But till then we’ll have to wait and watch for that moment.

Source: motor1

  • Hyundai
  • hyundai santa fe
  • santa fe
  • Kia
  • Kia Sorento
  • Tucson Facelift
  • Hyundai Tucson Facelift
  • Seltos
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.55 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 12 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.1 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 11.55 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.65 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.98 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 11.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.98 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1189 Likes
214004 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

654 Likes
193855 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in