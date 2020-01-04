Hyundai Tucson, Santa Fe and Kia Sorento hybrid planned for 2020

- Part of the Korean brand’s electrification push

- In the pipeline are plug-in hybrid and hybrid versions of these SUVs

Hyundai and Kia are increasing their focus on their electrification plans from this year. The Korean carmaker is expected to introduce no less than 13 hybrids, six plug-in hybrids, 23 electric vehicles and two fuel-cell vehicles before 2025. Meanwhile, this year, the prominent SUVs like the Santa Fe, Tucson and the Sorento will kick start the electrification plans.

Hyundai will introduce a hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Santa Fe along with the upcoming next-generation Tucson this year. On the other hand, Kia will introduce the updated Sorento with hybrid powertrains alongside the conventional engine options. An all-new electric platform will be developed and introduced in 2024 which will underpin all the EVs from these two Korean brands. However, a pure electric vehicle is expected to arrive as early as 2021.

Apart from the electrification plans, both these carmakers are also betting big on autonomous technologies. They are aiming to commercialise the self-driving cars of Level 4 and Level 5 tech by 2023. In order to attain these goals, Hyundai and Kia will be investing an amount of 87 billion USD (approx. Rs 6,243 crore) by 2025.

Meanwhile, here in India, Hyundai India and Kia together aim to end Maruti Suzuki’s market dominance through the group’s 2020 Market Leadership Commitment. Of the global line-up planned, we could expect many new products to make their way to our shores as well. This model offensive should collectively help Hyundai and Kia to dethrone Maruti Suzuki from the top position. But till then we’ll have to wait and watch for that moment.

Source: motor1