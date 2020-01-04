Tata Nexon facelift spied sans camouflage in production guise

- Expected to be launched next month

- Will share its styling with the Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon facelift is under works and is expected to be launched in the weeks to come. Recently, a production-ready Nexon facelift was spotted sans camouflage for the first time in India, which completely reveals the design of the compact SUV.

The design of the Nexon facelift is in line with the Nexon EV's styling. However, it won't get the blue accents that's available on the battery-operated vehicle. It will get an upright nose with a completely revised fascia, new dual-tone alloys and a re-styled rear end.

On the features front, the Tata Nexon facelift is expected to get features like tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, electronic stability program & an electric sunroof. Under the hood, it will be powered by BS6 versions of the 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. The Nexon facelift will continue to compete with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

