Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Nexon facelift spied sans camouflage in production guise

Tata Nexon facelift spied sans camouflage in production guise

January 04, 2020, 11:35 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
27082 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Nexon facelift spied sans camouflage in production guise

- Expected to be launched next month

- Will share its styling with the Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon facelift is under works and is expected to be launched in the weeks to come. Recently, a production-ready Nexon facelift was spotted sans camouflage for the first time in India, which completely reveals the design of the compact SUV.

The design of the Nexon facelift is in line with the Nexon EV's styling. However, it won't get the blue accents that's available on the battery-operated vehicle. It will get an upright nose with a completely revised fascia, new dual-tone alloys and a re-styled rear end.

On the features front, the Tata Nexon facelift is expected to get features like tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, electronic stability program & an electric sunroof. Under the hood, it will be powered by BS6 versions of the 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. The Nexon facelift will continue to compete with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Nexon Facelift
  • Tata Nexon Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

The Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 in its lates ...

2091 Likes
299792 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in