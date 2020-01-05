India-bound Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift - Now in pictures

It has been more than two years now since the introduction of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the Indian market. As of now, this hatchback is all set to undergo a facelift and some images of the car in its upcoming avatar were leaked online before its official launch. These images are of the international spec-model and this picture gallery shows what we can expect from the one that we will get soon.

Sporting plenty of changes on the design front, the images suggest that this international-spec Ignis gets a new grille with U-shaped chrome inserts. It's similar to the new S-Presso micro-SUV.

Up front are projector headlights with U-shaped LED daytime running lights. The vehicle's front bumper houses circular fog lamps and also has a silver skid plate.

There are no changes on to the sides, and in fact, the side profile looks largely similar to the current model. The black alloy wheels, body cladding and roof rails have been retained.

At the rear, the car gets similar wraparound tail lamps. The bumper gets integrated reflectors and a silver insert that gives the car a good appeal.

Other features on this updated Ignis are carried over from the current model including blacked-out B pillars, ORVMs with integrated indicators and silver roof rails.

We can expect the Indian model of the Ignis to get a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT.

Image Courtesy - Suzuki Garage