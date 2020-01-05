Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift - Now in pictures

India-bound Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift - Now in pictures

January 05, 2020, 01:41 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
25382 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift - Now in pictures

It has been more than two years now since the introduction of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the Indian market. As of now, this hatchback is all set to undergo a facelift and some images of the car in its upcoming avatar were leaked online before its official launch. These images are of the international spec-model and this picture gallery shows what we can expect from the one that we will get soon.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Exterior

Sporting plenty of changes on the design front, the images suggest that this international-spec Ignis gets a new grille with U-shaped chrome inserts. It's similar to the new S-Presso micro-SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Exterior

Up front are projector headlights with U-shaped LED daytime running lights. The vehicle's front bumper houses circular fog lamps and also has a silver skid plate.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Exterior

There are no changes on to the sides, and in fact, the side profile looks largely similar to the current model. The black alloy wheels, body cladding and roof rails have been retained.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Exterior

At the rear, the car gets similar wraparound tail lamps. The bumper gets integrated reflectors and a silver insert that gives the car a good appeal. 

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Exterior

Other features on this updated Ignis are carried over from the current model including blacked-out B pillars, ORVMs with integrated indicators and silver roof rails.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Exterior

We can expect the Indian model of the Ignis to get a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Exterior

Image Courtesy - Suzuki Garage

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Ignis Facelift
  • Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in