Renault Triber AMT spotted testing ahead of launch

- Renault Triber AMT launch will take place by the end of Q1 2020

- The company will also launch the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powered Triber soon

The Renault Triber was launched in India in August last year. The model is currently powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission. The company is working on the AMT variant of the car, images of which have been recently shared on the web.

As seen in the spy images, the uncamouflaged test-mule of Renault Triber features an extra badge on the bootlid, which is usually where the Easy-R badging is used. Renault India had already confirmed its plans to launch two new variants of the Triber, including the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine powered variant and an AMT variant.

Apart from the new variants of the Triber, Renault is also working on a new compact SUV, codenamed HBC. The model, which will be known as the Kiger, will be launched in the second half of 2020, details of which are available here. The AMT variant of the Triber will be launched after the debut of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant that will take place towards the end of the first quarter (Jan-March) of 2020.

Image Source