Exclusive: Renault Kiger to be the name of HBC compact SUV

January 01, 2020, 01:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Renault Kiger to be launched in India in the second half of 2020

- The model is likely to be offered only with a petrol engine

Earlier this month, Renault India CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle revealed that the company will launch an all-new sub-four metre compact SUV, codenamed HBC, in the second half of 2020. Now, according to a new leaked document, the model will be christened as the Kiger.

The leaked document reveals that Renault has trademarked the name Kiger in India. The Kiger is a type of horse found in the US. The Kiger trademark has been registered after the Triber, revealing that it is in-line with the company’s plans to reveal a new brand name, which would be the sub-four metre compact SUV that will be launched late next year.

Renault HBC Exterior

Details regarding the upcoming Renault Kiger remain scarce at the moment although we can expect the model to be offered exclusively with a petrol powertrain as the company will discontinue its diesel line-up before the BS6 norms come into effect beginning April 2020. Renault is also working on the turbo-petrol variant of the Triber, details of which are available here.

