MG sells 3,021 units of Hector in December 2019

The MG Hector has recorded a sales milestone of 3,021 units for the month of December 2019. Since July 2019, the brand has recorded total sales of 15,930 units. The model achieved a sales record of 3,239 units in November and 3,536 units in October this year.

MG Motor India currently has over 150 sales and service outlets across India and aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 centers by March 2020. The company will launch its second product for the Indian market, the ZS EV, later this month.

Commenting on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “As a new entrant in the Indian market, the robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are working closely with our global and local suppliers to increase the production of the Hector in 2020 to support the booking backlog. In line with our focus on customer satisfaction, we are constantly evaluating the emerging demand for the Hector in newer markets across India. We are proactively setting up more service centres closer to our prospective customers to elevate their ownership experience with MG.”