Renault Triber turbo petrol variant to launch in March 2020

December 29, 2019, 07:00 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Renault Triber turbo petrol variant to launch in March 2020

- Will get a BS6 compliant 1.0L turbo petrol motor

- AMT variant will be introduced soon

- Triber to receive a slight price hike with the BS6 update

The Renault Triber has impressed us at CarWale in more ways than one. Its funky styling, decent equipment list and smart packaging has earned itself quite a few takers within four months of its launch. The only weak link, if we had to nitpick, in an otherwise handsome package would be its average engine. However, that is about to change as Renault is set to launch a turbo-petrol variant of the Triber in India before the end of the first quarter (Jan-March) of 2020. The announcement comes from none other than Renault India's CEO and MD- Venkatram Mamillapalle.

The sportier Triber will be powered by a turbocharged version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor that's available in the regular model. While output figures aren't known yet, the 1.0-litre TCe turbocharged petrol puts out 99bhp and 160Nm on the UK-spec Renault Clio and Captur. Renault India may detune the motor to better-suit the Triber's characteristics. This engine will be BS6 compliant, and will be offered with a manual transmission initially. The sportier Triber is expected to carry a premium of around Rs 50,000-60,000.

Presently, the Triber is powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre SCe BS4 engine that generates 72bhp and 96Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Renault is also working on a BS6 update for the engine, and the same will soon be offered with a five-speed AMT. The BS6 update will also bring in a slight price hike to the Renault Triber.

The Renault Triber competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and others. Compared to its acclaimed rivals, the Triber offers the practicality of seven seats or a five-seater with class-leading luggage space. The top-spec version also gets four airbags, ABS with EBD, an eight-inch touchscreen display, push button start/stop, a cooled storage bin and AC vents in all three rows.

Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.91 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.91 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.48 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.68 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.09 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.76 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.59 Lakhs onwards

