Kia Carnival spied ahead of 2020 Auto Expo debut

December 29, 2019, 10:56 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
29010 Views
- Spied testing ahead of debut at 2020 Auto Expo 

- Will be assembled at Kia Anantpur facility

- Powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 202bhp/441 Nm 

Kia Motor’s second product for India, the Carnival has been spied on test ahead of its unveiling at the 2020 Auto Expo. The three-row premium MPV will compete against the likes of Innova Crysta in India. The MPV will be assembled at the company’s Anantpur facility. Recently, the Kia Carnival India microsite has gone live. 

Kia Carnival Exterior

The details on the official website reveal that the Kia Carnival will be equipped with features like a dual panel electric sunroof, VIP seats with rear seat entertainment system, one touch power sliding door and a powered tail gate. The vehicle will get dual tone cabin, arm rest with integrated cup holders, steering mounted controls, push-button start, three-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel and more. As for the exterior, the upcoming MPV will get projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ice-cube fog lamps, chrome door handles, alloy wheels and an integrated spoiler. 

Mechanically, the Kia Carnival is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 202bhp and 441 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The MPV is likely to carry a price tag of around Rs. 25 lakhs (ex-showroom).

