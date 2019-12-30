Please Tell Us Your City

MG Hector Plus spied; interiors leaked

December 30, 2019, 01:46 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
MG Hector Plus spied; interiors leaked

- MG Hector Plus will feature captain seats for the second and third row

- The model is expected to arrive with BS6 compliant engines at launch

Ahead of its launch that could take place early next year, the MG Hector Plus has been spied once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal the interior, giving us a clear view of the second row seats. The name of the model was recently confirmed via a leaked trademark document.

As seen in the spy image, the second row of the MG Hector Plus features a dual captain seat layout. The captain seats in the second row are missing although the seat belts on the side reveal that they will be included in the production-spec model.

MG Hector Interior

The exterior design of the MG Hector Plus was leaked in previous spy images, details of which are available here. Powering the model could be the same 2.0-litre diesel engine and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that may arrive in the BS6 compliant format at launch. The petrol mill is also offered with a 48V mild hybrid system. Upon launch the MG Hector Plus will rival the Tata Hexa, Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.83 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.6 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.58 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 14.72 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.25 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 13.93 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 15.05 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 13.96 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 13.93 Lakhs onwards

