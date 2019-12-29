Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-AMG GT 73 teased ahead of debut

December 29, 2019, 10:50 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Mercedes-AMG GT 73 likely to debut in 2020

- Could also be offered with an EV-only mode

Mercedes-Benz has teased the AMG GT 73 ahead of its debut that is expected to take place in 2020. A teaser video shared by the brand on social media channels highlights the year gone by, with the end revealing a semi-camouflaged version of what could be the AMG GT 73.

With the tagline ‘We define the future of performance’, the brand is hinting at what is in store for the near future. The video reveals the test-mule getting into action without the twin-turbo V8 breathing, hinting that an electric motor is at work.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Exterior

Currently, the Mercedes-AMG GT range is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 630bhp and 900Nm of torque. It is believed that the electric motor, which could be placed on the rear axle, would help the model produce a combined power output of 805bhp, enabling it to sprint from 0-100kmph in less than three seconds. The teaser video also reveals an EV button, hinting that the model may also have the option of fully electric driving.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.59 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.85 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 2.62 Crores onwards
Pune₹ 2.59 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.71 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.51 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 2.73 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.52 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.55 Crores onwards

